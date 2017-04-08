Kim gets go-ahead hit, unbeaten O's rally past Yankees 5-4

Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Mark Trumbo (45) celebrates after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Hyun Soo Kim hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare stolen base by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Baltimore Orioles remained the only unbeaten team in the majors by rallying past the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday.

One day after making up a four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left in the fifth after straining his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing.

The Orioles trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Davis doubled with one out. Trumbo followed with an RBI single, and the major leagues' defending home run champ promptly stole second off Betances (0-1), against whom runners were 21 for 21 last year in attempted steals. Kim then blooped his hit.

It was the 23rd career stolen base for Trumbo in 553 games. It was also the second steal of the day for Baltimore, which had only 19 all last year.

Mychal

Givens (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Zach Britton got his third save. New York has lost four of five.

