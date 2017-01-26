INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to 1-year contract

Sep 30, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Stephen Drew (10) hits a solo homer against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Backup infielder Stephen Drew has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals.

The team announced the deal Thursday, after Drew passed his physical.

The Nationals did not announce the financial terms, but a person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Drew will make $3.5 million in 2017, with a chance to earn up to $1.25 million more in performance bonuses tied to the number of games he plays.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the money involved had not been announced.

Drew, who turns 34 in March, hit .266 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 143 at-bats over 70 games last season. That includes 31 starts, spread out among second base, third base, shortstop and designated hitter.

