Indians to remove Chief Wahoo from uniforms and ball caps starting in 2019

Feb 24, 2017; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the indian Chief Wahoo logo on a Cleveland Indians baseball hat during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

(WUSA 9) - The Cleveland Indians uniform will have a different look beginning next season.

The team announced Monday that Chief Wahoo will no longer be on their uniform starting in 2019.

Major league baseball released a statement saying, "The announcement comes following thoughtful and productive discussions between Major League Baseball and the Indians.

Commissioner Manfred announced today that the @Indians will remove the

“Chief Wahoo” logo from their uniforms, effective with the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/9Gj1du4Hby — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 29, 2018

"During our constructive conversations, Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a long standing attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team," says Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred. "Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball."

Of course the big question is how does this impact the Washington Redskins?

Their have been calls for the franchise to change the team's name.

WUSA 9 reached out to the Redskins for this story, and a team spokesman said they would refrain from making a comment.

Josh Silver with Rebrand Washington Football talked with WUSA 9’s Diane Roberts about the Cleveland Indians move to remove their logo.

Silver says, "“We hope Mr Snyder takes a hint, and as a first step, he should meet with Native Americans, activists, Rebrand Washington Football and other stakeholders concerned about the name.”

