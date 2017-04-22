Homers by Mancini, Schoop carry Orioles past Red Sox 4-2

Apr 22, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy (2) celebrates with his teammates after the Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered in succession off knuckleballer Steven Wright, Jayson Aquino won his first big league start and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Baltimore will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. The Orioles have not lost a series this year and own the best record in the majors (12-4).

Aquino (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits over six innings to earn his first career victory. The 24-year-old lefty previously pitched three times in relief, all last year with Baltimore.

Mychal Givens followed with two perfect innings, Donnie Hart got two outs in the ninth and Darren O'Day finished for his first save.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the Red Sox, who were without injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

