Harper's homer in 9th, 2nd of day, lifts Nats over Phils 6-4

Apr 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning walk-off three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning at Nationals Park. The Nationals won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Sunday.

Harper's first home run, off Jerad Eickhoff, broke a 1-1 tie. The Nationals trailed 4-3 in the ninth when Joaquin Benoit (0-1) walked Chris Heisey with one out, and Adam Eaton singled.

Anthony Rendon flied out, and Harper worked the count full before driving a 97 mph fastball to center for his fourth home run this season. It was Harper's fourth game-ending homer, his first since May 9, 2015, against Atlanta's Cody Martin. Harper has hit 18 of his 125 big league homers against the Phillies.

© 2017 Associated Press