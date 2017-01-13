Harper, Nationals avoid arbitration with $13.6M deal for '17

Oct 9, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) loses his helmet as he runs to third base on an RBI single hit by second baseman Daniel Murphy (not pictured) during the fifth inning during game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $13,625,000 contract for 2017, avoiding arbitration.

The sides reached a deal Friday, the day players and teams were to exchange arbitration figures ahead of hearings.

Harper made $5 million last season, when he struggled with injuries and took a big step back after becoming the youngest unanimous MVP in baseball history in 2015.

The slugging outfielder hit only .243 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in 2016, significant drop-offs from the .330, 42 and 99 of a year earlier.

Still only 24, Harper is already a four-time All-Star and he was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2012.

The Nationals had three other arbitration-eligible players: catcher Derek Norris, third baseman Anthony Rendon and right-hander Tanner Roark.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.