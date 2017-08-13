Harper-less Nationals split doubleheader against Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) - Howie Kendrick hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday in the finale of a day-night doubleheader.
Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman also homered for Washington in the makeup of Friday night's rainout. Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings and Matt Albers (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.
San Francisco took the opener 4-2, with Chris Stratton striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
© 2017 Associated Press
