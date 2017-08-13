Harper-less Nationals split doubleheader against Giants

Aug 13, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Howie Kendrick (4) is doused with water by Nationals catcher Pedro Severino (29) after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the San Francisco Giants in the eleventh inning in game two of a baseball doubleheader at Nationals Park. The Nationals won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Howie Kendrick hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday in the finale of a day-night doubleheader.

Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman also homered for Washington in the makeup of Friday night's rainout. Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings and Matt Albers (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

San Francisco took the opener 4-2, with Chris Stratton striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings.

