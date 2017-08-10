Goodwin's homer in 8th lifts Nationals over Marlins 3-2

Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.
Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night.
Ryan Madson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out double by Miguel Rojas in the ninth for his seventh save since coming to Washington.
Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch along the left field foul line with a runner on third to save a hit for the game's final out.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his Major League-leading 39th home run of the season for the Marlins.
Washington took three of four in the series and leads second-place Miami by 15 games in the NL East.
