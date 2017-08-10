Goodwin's homer in 8th lifts Nationals over Marlins 3-2

Aug 10, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Brian Goodwin (8) celebrates with Nationals third base coach Bob Henley (13) as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night.

Ryan Madson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out double by Miguel Rojas in the ninth for his seventh save since coming to Washington.

Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch along the left field foul line with a runner on third to save a hit for the game's final out.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his Major League-leading 39th home run of the season for the Marlins.

Washington took three of four in the series and leads second-place Miami by 15 games in the NL East.

