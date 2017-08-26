Gausman sharp in Orioles' 7-0 win over Red Sox

Aug 26, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham (1) is congratulated by designated hitter Mark Trumbo (45) and left fielder Craig Gentry (14) as Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) looks on after he hit a three-run home run during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) - Kevin Gausman allowed four singles over 7 2/3 innings, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox easily for the second straight day, 7-0 on Saturday.

It was the third straight win for the Orioles, who pounded Boston 16-3 a night earlier. Jonathan Schoop added a solo homer and posted his 95th RBI, a club record for second basemen, surpassing Roberto Alomar's 94 in 1996.

The AL East-leading Red Sox dropped their third straight and saw their lead sliced to 3 1/2 games over the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Seattle on Saturday.

Gausman (10-9) struck out five and walked three. Richard Bleier got one out and Darren O'Day retired the final three.

Wearing "Gausy" on his jersey for Players Weekend, Gausman was nasty, mixing a low-to-mid-90s fastball with breaking stuff to limit solid contact.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.

