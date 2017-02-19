Dodgers send LHP Vidal Nuno to Orioles for prospect Moseley

Aug 16, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Vidal Nuno (38) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

GLENDALE, ARIZ. (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded veteran left-hander Vidal Nuno to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley.

The clubs announced the deal Sunday.

Nuno never pitched for the Dodgers, who acquired him from Seattle last November in a trade for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Nuno is 5-20 with a 4.02 ERA in 126 big-league appearances with the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Mariners. He signed a $1.25 million, one-year deal in January.

The 22-year-old Moseley made a solid pro debut last season at Single-A Aberdeen. He was Baltimore's eighth-round pick from Texas Tech in 2016.

The Dodgers needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster before announcing the signing of veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, who was seen at their spring training complex in Arizona earlier Sunday.

