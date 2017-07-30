Blackmon, Rockies spoil Fedde's debut, beat Nationals 10-6

Jul 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) slides into second base safely as Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) attempts to apply the tag at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Owens, USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs and the Colorado Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut, beating the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Blackmon had four singles, while DJ LeMahieu had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Nolan Arenado added three hits and two RBIs.

Fedde (0-1) allowed 10 hits and seven runs - five earned - in four innings while striking out three.

The 2014 first-round selection loaded the bases in the first inning before recording his first out on Gerardo Parra's double-play groundout that scored Blackmon. Ramiel Tapia's single scored LeMahieu one batter later and Colorado led 2-0 after the first inning.

Kyle Freeland (11-7) went five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out four.

© 2017 Associated Press