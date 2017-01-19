AP source: Trumbo, Orioles reach $37.5 million, 3-year deal

BALTIMORE (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $37.5 million, three-year contract to keep major league home run champion Mark Trumbo.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is contingent on Trumbo passing a physical.
Trumbo, 31, hit 47 home runs last year and became a free agent. He did not accept the Orioles' qualifying offer of a $17.2 million, one-year contract.
