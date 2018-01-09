Midterm grades are in for the Wizards

Dec 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard John Wall (2) react on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - We're about halfway through the season for the Washington Wizards, and the midterm grades are in!

Sports Director Darren M. Haynes wanted to know how some of the players would grade the team at this point in the season.

The responses were interesting to say the least.

When Haynes asked center Marcin Gortat what grade he would give the team, he said, "B-, B, right around a B."

Guard and 2018 All-Star Bradley Beal gave the team a B-.

Coach Scott Brooks also gave the team a B.

The most surprising grade and some could argue the most honest was star player and guard John Wall's.

"C+", Wall said.

After Coach Brooks heard Wall's grade he said, "C+, John Wall said it."

So there you have it.

Even though some of the players and head coach were being a little generous with the midterm grades, Wall was very honest with his answer and I have to agree.

Currently the Wizards are 7th in the League, right after the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's not a bad place to be halfway through the season, but as all of the players said, there's room for improvement.

They clearly have better luck playing at home with a 12-4 record, and unfortunately a 10-10 record on the road.

In the division they're just 3-3, and in the conference their record is 11-10.

These aren't horrible numbers.

But if you want to be the champions, you have to be be better.

Like the saying goes, "If you want to be better, you have to do better."

That's exactly what the Wizards must do, because a C+ grade won't cut it.

