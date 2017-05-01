Meet one of the top foosball players in the world

We all have our favorite passions or hobbies - maybe it's running or cooking or reading that brings fulfillment and friendships to our lives.

Kristin Grogan has taken her hobby to the next level becoming a professional foosball player. She just came back from the World Foosball Tournament in Hamburg, Germany and over the weekend it was the Maryland Tournament and soon Chicago.

She's among the top female foosball players in the world and when you see her shot you'll know why.

Grogan placed third with her doubles partner, taking a bronze medal at the world championships.

Her other doubles partner is Todd Loffredo, who is one of the top male Foosball players in the world.

And if you didn't know foosball is making a little comeback! It's being offered in some places as an after school activity or sport.



