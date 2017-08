(Photo: Thurmont Little League Facebook)

THURMONT, MD (WUSA9) - A little league team from Thurmont, Md. is one step closer to the Little League World Series after beating Delaware 5-2 Thursday night.

Thurmont Little League beat Delaware to stay alive in the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament.

The team will play Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. on Friday. They are two wins away from making it into the National tournament.

© 2017 WUSA-TV