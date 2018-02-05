Md. delegate proposes banning tackle football for kids under 14

A Maryland State Delegate plans to introduce a bill that would ban tackling in football for kids under the age of 14.

Delegate Terri Hill, of Howard County, has also proposed banning heading in soccer and checking in both lacrosse and hockey for kids under the age of 14 too.

She said the measures are needed to protect children from head injuries.

"What we're trying to do is minimize the risk of kids getting these injuries," she said. "Because, the younger the brain, the more long-term damage we see."

Hill expects to file the bill in Annapolis in the next few days. She said it would apply to sports played on public grounds or places that receive public money.

The proposal has already run into opposition from youth football coaches like Jaison Young of Prince George's County. He told WUSA9 coaches teach the game differently to players than they did 10 or 20 years ago.

"I believe that with the equipment we use in football, albeit not perfect, it's safer," he said.

Young added more money needs to be invested into safety training for football.

