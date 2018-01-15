Md. coach recalls Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'He proves you never give up!'

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after the NFC Divisional Playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland native Stefon Diggs came up big when he needed to most in Sunday night’s playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

There were just seconds left in the game Sunday when in a last-ditch effort, the Vikings Quarterback threw the ball to Diggs.

Diggs is seen leaping into the air for the catch with the crowd screaming at the top of their lungs, as Diggs then ran for a 61-yard touchdown for a 29-24 victory. The Gaithersburg native sealed his team’s spot in the next round of playoffs.

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates as he scores the game winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

“I was sitting right there in that chair and I said, 'Oh my God. Look at that!’” recalled Coach Bob Milloy.

Milloy is a living legend when it comes to Maryland high school football. He was also Stefon Digg’s coach.

Milloy said he texted Diggs right after the incredible play.

"He's got about four phones, so I don't know if he'll even get it,” Milloy laughed. “I just told him congratulations and that I taught him everything he knew, being factitious!”

RELATED: Maryland native Stefon Diggs scores game winning TD in Vikings win

Milloy said as a teen Diggs was a force to be reckoned with at Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. Our editorial partners at the Washington Post said Milloy and Diggs won three conference titles together. The paper even named Diggs the Washington Post’s All-Met Defensive Player of the Year.

Then, as a University of Maryland Terrapin, Diggs seemed unstoppable. That’s why Coach Milloy had a few comments for Vikings QB Case Keenum.

"I was wondering why it took him that long to throw the ball to him. I mean, I know they have these [reads and progressions], but he's got that burst that, he's one of the few guys that can do things like that,” said Milloy.

The Montgomery County coach said there’s a lesson to learn out of all of this.

Always work hard. That’s what the coach said Diggs did in the face of family loss or when up against players just as good.

“He proves last night, you know, you never give up!” Coach Milloy said.

“I mean, that game was really over – no way on earth, the Vikings can win that game and then somehow they did and he was the main reason,” Milloy continued. “I think for kids out there to see that, he can never give up. There was one second left! And it was just, hard to believe!"

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after the NFC Divisional Playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

Milloy also said he also gave Diggs a little more advice and motivation.

"You've got 120 more minutes to go to get where you really want to go."

That's two more games—the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

© 2018 WUSA-TV