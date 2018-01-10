Mavericks' Mark Cuban compares LaVar Ball to Dennis Rodman, says he's good for NBA

Nov 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban smiles for the camera before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said LaVar Ball is "actually good" for the NBA in a "perverse way," and compared the outspoken father's headline-grabbing antics to NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

"It's Dennis Rodman all over again," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. Rodman -- whose bizarre behavior in the late 1990s included posing in a wedding dress and naked on a motorcycle -- played for Cuban's Mavs in the 1999-2000 season. "The only thing left for LaVar Ball to do is put on a dress."

Cuban had a much different stance than Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. LaVar Ball's recent criticism of Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton and the management of his son, Lonzo Ball, drew ire from the NBA coaching community, specifically Carlisle — who is also the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

And Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called LaVar the "Kardashian of the NBA."

Cuban, though, shared a no-news-is-bad-news perspective.

"There's an old saying in the stock game that you go loud and go long," Cuban said. "LaVar Ball has to keep saying crazy stuff to stay relevant. He's actually good for the NBA in a perverse way, because he gets casual fans' attention."

