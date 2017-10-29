HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - In Prince George's County at the Sugar Ray Leonard gym, identical twins Justin and Jason Bell are hard at work in the boxing gym.

The sounds of them beating up a speed bag resonate throughout the gym. Sweat drips down their face as they work towards becoming 4-0 as professional boxers.

The Boxing Bell Brothers: Two of the top pro boxers in the DMV are making a name for themselves after hard times. @bellbrojustin pic.twitter.com/5E6mvraofp — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamsonTV9) October 30, 2017

Just 21, they are considered some of the best pro boxers in the area. It shows with their quickness, their speed and strength.

"When I get in the ring, I’m a God in the ring," Justin Bell said. "That’s what I tell myself."

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has even taken an interest in signing the two. That's how good they are. In fact, Mayweather flew them out to Vegas recently.

"Me and my brother were looking at each other like really excited," Justin said. "I was driving back across the bridge and almost crashed. I was excited."

Their start to being great boxers started at seven years old.

"When we were younger, we used to get into altercations as kids, but it was nothing serious," Justin said. "My father originally took us to the gym." He said, "You know what. So that y'all can burn off some energy before y'all go to school, y'all can go to the boxing gym."

Their parents have played a significant role in their development.

"Without our mother and father, we would probably be dead or in jail," Jason said. "They helped us develop strong minds and instilled discipline us. We love them to death. Our father is one of our biggest fans. He made us more confident in ourselves."

The two brothers from District Heights have been through a lot.

"Where we are from, people die every day. People are going through trash cans, and there are shootouts. So it's definitely real. We know the hard times we been through. This man in the ring: he not nothing. He's just a piece of paper we walk through," said Jason.

The Bell brothers' bond through all of their fights and struggles is special.

"One time he got out the ring, and it touched me so much I started to cry," Justin said. "He lost the fight, but I wasn’t crying because he lost. I was crying because I saw him leave it all on the ring and he still came up short. I always tell him in the ring that nobody can stop you. He not better than you."

Born with some natural talent, Justin and Jason are each other's biggest competitors.

"We are competing with each other and pushing each other," Justin added. If he does more pushups than I do, I'm like, "Ugh, I can't let him do more than me," Justin said. "We keep trying to get tougher than each other. So by the time we get in the ring, that dude is nothing to us."

The twins are together almost the whole day. Whether it's boxing, training, eating or hanging out, they are inseparable. But do they also dress each other?

"He looking good today because I dressed him," Justin laughed when I interviewed them together. "I dressed both of us. I set out his clothes out on the bed like he was a kid."

Another interesting tidbit about these two, they were born on February 29, 1996.

"That's a leap year on a leap day," Justin laughed. "How often do you get that? How many identical twins in history were born on February 29th? That date comes one day every four years. That's a special thing."

All jokes aside, the Bell Brothers are hungry and ready to reach the top after rough beginnings.

"We want to influence the youth and show it’s not all about being in the streets," Jason said. "It's not all about being bad or holding guns. You can make it in sports, rap as long as you stay focused."

"Or an engineer for that matter," Justin added.

It sounds like the two already are influencing the youth. Younger boxers message them about how they want to be where they are and that they are inspiring.

"It's a good feeling when you are inspiring the youth," Jason said.

The ultimate goal is to be rich and become millionaires for the two once they reach the top of the boxing world. But they are very passionate about helping the community given their humble beginnings.

"If I were rich now, I would probably go around to young athletes or artists to help them out or pay for studio time," Justin said. "Some people don't have anything. A little something might help them."

