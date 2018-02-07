Local Olympian to watch:Thomas Hong

Dec 16, 2017; Kerns, UT, USA; Thomas Insuk Hong (104) competes in the 500-meter race at Utah Olympic Oval. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, Jeffrey Swinger)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Picture this.

You’re the youngest on the US Olympic Men’s Short Track Speedskating Team.

How do you feel?

Thomas Hong from Laurel MD is in the position right now.

During an interview, he told the Washington Post, “I’m tremendously excited.”

I can only imagine.

Hong is only 20 years old yet this isn’t his first time on the big stage.

In 2012 he placed 1st in the Winter Youth Olympic Games skating in the 300m relay.

In 2014, Hong was the youngest competitor in the Olympic Trials and came in 11th overall.

This past year at the World Junior Championships, he received a silver medal for the 500m and bronze medal for the 3000m relay.

To say that he’s a young star in the making is an understatement.

For someone that is so young he’s accomplished so much.

You’ll want to keep an eye on him at the Winter Olympics.

© 2018 WUSA-TV