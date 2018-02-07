Local Olympian to watch: Haley Skarupa

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Some people are born champions.

Maryland native Haley Skarupa is one of those people.

Throughout her college career at Boston College from 2012-2016, she was selected for the Hockey East All-Star Team every year.

Her senior year, she helped the Eagles to only their second undefeated regular season in NCAA history.

In Skarupa’s professional career, she was drafted 9th overall in the National Women’s Hockey League to the New York Riveters.

She’s played two seasons in the NWLHL, with the Connecticut Whales and Boston Pride.

Haley has also had her fair share of international play, that includes her bringing home some gold.

She’s played in three International Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships, which she helped the U.S. to win three world titles, all gold.

Wonder if she’s nervous about competing in this year’s Winter Olympics?

I do.

But one thing is for sure, she’s a pro, and is always prepared.

