Local Olympian to watch: Garrett Roe

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Playing for your country may not be the first thing that crosses your mind, when you decide to start playing a sport.

Even if you become a professional athlete, the thought still may not occur.

However, Vienna, VA native Garrett Roe will have that opportunity in February during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Roe is currently a professional hockey player for EV Zug of the National League.

Before the NL, he already had an extensive career in hockey.

Roe spent three seasons with the Indiana Ice in the USHL league.

He also played in college for the St. Cloud State Huskies for four years.

Once he graduated, he spent his first year playing professional hockey in the AHL league for the Adirondack Phantoms.

From there he would go on to play overseas in Austria, Germany, and Sweden.

While in Germany, he made quite the name for himself.

He’s in the books for 13 goals, and 38 assists in 51 games.

Those stats alone made him ninth in the DEL in scoring.

Roe for sure deserves to be one of the 46 players representing the United States in South Korea.

They Olympic hockey player will also be celebrating his 30th birthday while competing in the Winter Olympics.

Maybe he’ll get to bring home the gold as a birthday gift.

© 2018 WUSA-TV