Local Olympian to watch: Chris Bourque

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The decision for the NHL no to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea is allowing other talented players to have their moment on a big stage.

Minor league hockey player Chris Bourque, who was also drafted 33rd overall in 2004 by the Capitals, is one of those talented players.

In Bourque’s career he’s played 51 NHL games, including 13 with the Capitals. He’s 581 games and counting for Hershey.

But there shouldn’t be any surprise with Bourque making it to the playoffs.

His father is the Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

Ray Bourque was drafted 8th overall in the 1979 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

In his 22- year playing career, he was named to the end of All-Star teams 19 times.

When it comes to the successful hockey player gene, Chris has definitely got it!



