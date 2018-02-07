Local Olympian to watch: Ashley Caldwell

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 27: Freestyle Skier Ashley Caldwell poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 27, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - This isn’t Ashley Caldwell’s first rodeo in the Winter Olympics

The 24-year-old from Ashburn, VA will be competing in her third Olympics, when she competes in South Korea.

Though she trained for 11 years in gymnastics, after watching the Winter Games in 2006, she started to gain interest in aerials skiing.

She’s a freestyle skier who has competed in the past 4 FIS World Cups.

In each of those World Cups, she placed in the top 10.

In 2017 Caldwell was the first woman to ever land a quadruple-twisting, triple flip, named “The Daddy”.

“The Daddy” was probably the reason that she won the world title that year.

By competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, she hopes to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal in aerials in 20 years.



