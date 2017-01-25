Ohio State Wrestler, Kyle Snyder on the mat against the University of Maryland. The match was played at Kyle's alma mater, Good Counsel High School in Olney Maryland. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

OLNEY, MD. (WUSA9) - When you've won an Olympic gold medal, it seems like you've reached the top of the athletic heap, but one local returned to his roots this week in Maryland.

Olympic Gold medalist and Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder returned to Good Counsel High School in Olney where he amassed a 179-0 record in three years.

Former Good Counsel Wrestling Coach Skylar Saar remembers Kyle well.

"He has a love for the sport I don't think I've ever seen anyone have a love for this sports as brutal as it is as tough as it is," Saar said.

"He's different," he added. "He has a combination of talent, natural talent and the work ethic which is rare to see them both."

Kyle estimates about 100 friends and family were on hand as his college, Ohio State, played a "home" game in Good Counsel's gym. "Now being able to come all the way to Maryland to compete is pretty special."

WUSA9 asked Kyle when he looks around the gym, what's does her remember?

"[My] first memory is freshman PE class. I spent a lot of time in this gym, messing around with my friends...a lot of good times here," Snyder said.

Everyone wanted a piece of the man of the hour.... pictures, conversation, a handshake... or just to watch him in action.

Young Coltin Harvey, a big Kyle Snyder fan, explained why he was here -- "to see Kyle Snyder wrestle."

His mom, Tricia Snyder, realizes other youngsters like Coltin look up to her son.

"So it's nice for them to see him live," she said. "We always tell him to make sure that if there are any little kids that you say 'hi.' You're kind of the reason they're here, so I think its important that he acknowledges them."

He tried to make time for everyone, but he did have a match to get to.

Snyder won -- a common occurrence for the youngest Olympic wrestling champion in U.S. history who won gold in Rio, a national championship as a Buckeye and state titles, too, but has not forgotten where he came from.





Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder addresses the crowd after his match at Good Counsel High School, his alma mater. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

After the match he grabbed a mic and spoke to the packed gymnasium, "Thank you very much. I see a lot of faces I know I hadn't seen in a long time. You guys look good, thank you, appreciate it."





Kyle Snyder takes a picture after his match at Good Counsel High School, his alma mater. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

He took a few quick photos before heading off to Russia where he'll compete in a match.

(© 2017 WUSA)