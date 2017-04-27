WUSA
Letterman rocks epic playoff beard at Capitals game

Dori Olmos, WUSA 9:20 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - David Letterman added some star power to stands at the Capitals playoff game Thursday night.

The team tweeted video of him being introduced to the crowd. Of course, fans went nuts.

Letterman cheered, pumped his fists, and could be seen saying “Let’s go!”

Unfortunately, the retired Late Show host wasn’t rocking the red like the rest of the Caps faithful.

But he was rocking a pretty epic beard.

The Capitals opened the second round of the NHL playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which is always a heated matchup.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


