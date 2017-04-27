Letterman rocks epic playoff beard at Capitals game

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - David Letterman added some star power to stands at the Capitals playoff game Thursday night.
The team tweeted video of him being introduced to the crowd. Of course, fans went nuts.
Letterman cheered, pumped his fists, and could be seen saying “Let’s go!”
Mr. David @Letterman! #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/Cu802Dg3vR— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 28, 2017
Unfortunately, the retired Late Show host wasn’t rocking the red like the rest of the Caps faithful.
But he was rocking a pretty epic beard.
The Capitals opened the second round of the NHL playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which is always a heated matchup.
@Capitals @Letterman Top 10 Things @Letterman Can Hide in his Beard... go!— Russell Davey (@bRussellSproutt) April 28, 2017
@Capitals @Letterman NOW that's a playoff beard!— Mike Walters (@waltersports) April 28, 2017
@Capitals @Letterman LOL Letterman with the most epic beard of all time, while rooting for the @Capitals! That's awesome.— Kevin Kaveh Ehsani♌️ (@KavehtheGreat08) April 28, 2017
