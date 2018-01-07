LaVar Ball: Lakers 'don't want to play' for coach Luke Walton

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - In a move that's become entirely predictable, LaVar Ball took another shot at the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently mired in a nine-game losing streak.

“You can see that they’re not playing for Luke (Walton) no more,” Ball expressed to ESPN. “Luke doesn’t have control of the team no more. They don’t want to play for him.

“That’s a good team. Nobody wants to play for him. I can see it. No high-fives when they come out of the game. People don’t know why they’re in the game. He’s too young, he’s too young. He ain’t connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he’s not connecting with not one player.”

It was less than a month ago that the Lakers brass met with Ball about toning down criticism of Walton, the Lakers and how the franchise was handling Lonzo Ball, who returned Friday after missing six games with a sprained left shoulder. He played 27 minutes in his return, but LaVar was displeased with Walton's substitution patterns.

“Don’t try and monitor no minutes, put on restrictions,” he said.

The Lakers point guard is shooting 35.2% from the field, the worst shooting percentage of any regular starter in the NBA. He's also averaging 7.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

