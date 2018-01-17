Kevin Durant donates to Colin Kaepernick's $1 million pledge

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors scored a basket against the Orlando Magic at ORACLE Arena on November 13, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant became the first of 10 celebrities to match Colin Kaepernick's donation as part of a 10-day initiative in which he'll donate $10,000 a day to a different non-profit organization.

The collaborative effort is the final part of the former NFL quarterback's $1 million dollar pledge that he's spread out over the course of a year, donating to a wide array of organizations dedicated to social justice. This 10-day effort will be the final $100,000 portion.

Durant matched Kapernick's $10,000 to De-Bug, a San Francisco-area organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability.

Kaepernick posted a Twitter video on Wednesday morning thanking Durant and explaining his 10-day plan.

The former San Francisco 49ers QB wrote: "I'm wrapping up my million dollar pledge and I'm down to my final $100k. I'll be donating $10k a day for the next 10 days. I asked some of my friends what organizations I should donate to.

"First up — easy-money sniper, Kevin Durant. KD chose De-Bug — a Bay Area organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability. On top of that, KD said he would match my $10k donation for a total of $20,000 going to De-Bug.

"KD — thank you so much brother for continuing to uplift and empower our communities. We love and appreciate you. Thank you again."

