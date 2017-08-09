Kevin Durant Day to bring Seat Pleasant native back home for celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2016 Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County will honor hometown hero, Kevin Durant, with a parade and festival Thursday August 17, 2017.

Durant won an NBA championship with Warriors this year and an MVP award along the way.

The Seat Pleasant native will be there along with thousands of others people.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., at Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School. It ends at Goodwin Park, where the festival will take place.

There will also be a one-on-one basketball tournament on the outdoor basketball courts that Kevin Durant donated to the Seat Pleasant Activity Center.

