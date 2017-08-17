Kevin Durant Day Parade held in Seat Pleasant

Kevin Durant in a parade on Kevin Durant Day in Seat Pleasant, MD August 17, 2017 (Photo: Tom Hunsicker)

SEAT PLEASANT, MD - Parts of Kevin Durant Day got bumped off, but a parade in Seat Pleasant went off as planned Thursday. And what a parade it was!

Thousands showed up to cheer on the home town hero who won an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors this year... and was named the Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant stepped out of dark van to face fans who couldn't wait to see their favorite NBA player back home in Prince Georges County.

We asked him what he had to say to his fans and he said, "I love them." He also said "its a good time. I'm happy."

The man who says he remembers running up and down Seat Pleasant streets has advice for kids trying to be successful. "work extremely hard every day... have fun every day and believe in yourself. It's pretty simple when you do it that way."

He said basketball is still fun for him...."every day."

The parade ended at the Seat Pleasant activity center where Kevin told fans he was glad he could bring the championship back to Seat Pleasant and that he hopes to bring a lot more.

Organizers said the festival portion of Kevin Durant Day was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts.

