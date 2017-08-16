Kevin Durant Day festival cancelled, parade to go on

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2016 Getty Images)

SEAT PLEASANT, MD. (WUSA9) - The festival that was supposed to be held to honor Prince George's County native Kevin Durant Thursday has been cancelled, according to police. There will still be a parade.

The Seat Pleasant native will be there along with thousands of others people.

Durant won an NBA championship with Warriors this year and an MVP award along the way.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., at Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School. It ends at Goodwin Park, where the festival will take place.

