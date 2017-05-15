Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming gets rambunctious

May 15, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming stands in the stable after a morning walk during workouts in preparation for the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming got a bit rambunctious while stepping onto the track at Pimlico for a gallop ahead of this weekend's Preakness.

The dark bay colt tried to buck off exercise rider Nick Bush on Monday and stumbled a bit in doing so, putting a brief scare into trainer Todd Pletcher.

The trainer says Always Dreaming quickly recovered and turned in a smooth and energetic 1½-mile gallop.

The colt has been at Pimlico since three days after winning the May 6 Derby so he could settle in before things get busy.

Pletcher says Always Dreaming's behavior may have been sparked by the arrival of several horses in the barn area as he went to the track. The colt is scheduled to go to the track on Tuesday and then walk around the paddock. He will be saddled indoors on Saturday, race day, while most of the other horses are saddled on the turf course.

