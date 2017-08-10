Is Colin Kaepernick being blacklisted from the NFL?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels in protest during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CBS) - Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took his team to the Super Bowl just a few years ago, but the 29-year-old is without an NFL team so far this year and some believe it has nothing to do with his football skills.

“For most teams it's a business decision,” said football fan Sal Karch.

“They are not giving him a chance,” added Jared Taylor.

The former San Francisco 49er ignited a firestorm last year when he refused to stand for the National Anthem in protest of what he called the oppression of black people.

“There are a lot of things that need to change, one in specific is police brutality there are people being murdered unjustly and not being held accountable,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick has reportedly said he would stand for the anthem this year, but team after team has chosen other options.

“I do not have an update on Colin Kaepernick or our quarterback situation,” said Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The team has been rumored to be considering the QB while Joe Flacco is out for an injury.

The New York Giants brought three quarterbacks to their training camp to try out for the backup job, but Kaepernick wasn’t one of them. Team owner John Mara said the controversy “may have scared some teams away,” but there is no organized effort to blackball him.

Some disagree, including outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. He said “without question” Kaepernick is being blacklisted.

Director Spike Lee lent support by retweeting an advertisement for a planned Kaepernick rally later this month outside NFL headquarters in New York.

Carmen Perez is helping organize the rally.

“We also want to send a clear message to the NFL. If people feel politically connected to their communities, they should be able to make a statement,” said Carmen Perez, who’s helping organize the rally.

Perez said Kaepernick, who she’s friends with, is training on his own every day.

