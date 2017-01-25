Howard University head football coach ready for the challenge

Howard Head Football Coach Mike London (Photo: Diane Roberts)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Before many of you ever hit the snooze button January 17, Howard University's new head football coach was on the field with his players for the first time.

The first Howard football practice, January 17, 2017 with new head Coach Mike London. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

Mike London pushed his players for their first workout together.

WUSA9 Sports got some inside access to the changing culture at Howard.

London said the football program has to up its game at a school that already excels in academics, but not athletics.

"We want to recruit great student-athletes, be ambassadors in our community serve our conference well and win games," London said.

Howard finished the 2016 season 2-9, in fact only won 3 games in their last two years. While their odds of success seem impossible, Coach London thinks otherwise.

"We want to exemplify what it's going to take by our effort and our passion and our enthusiasm. It becomes catchy, it becomes contagious. That's what we want to get done."

This is the first time all of the position coaches have been in a room together with their new leader.

Coach London's pedigree is rich, having just left the University of Maryland as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He also coached at the universities of Virginia and Richmond plus in the NFL.

His players appreciate the experience.

Sophomore Mukuka Kasuba said, "He's coming form Maryland obvious its a bigger program and he's bringing coaches over there to here."

Junior Kalen Johnson, the Bison's quarterback said, "You know he has that experience. You know when he's talking to you; he really knows what he's talking about."

Coach London will use his fire, his voice and his experience to help the Bison put some more trophies on their shelves.

London played in the NFL, but only for one season. It was with interest, you Dallas Cowboys, but he quickly pointed out he supports the Burgundy and Gold.

