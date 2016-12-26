Md. HS football coach Al Thomas dead at 76

MD. (WUSA9) - A popular Maryland high school football coach has died of cancer.

In more than four decades as a high school football coach, Al Thomas won a record eight state championships.

He became Seneca Valley's first high school football coach and won five state titles. As coach of the Damascus High School football team Thomas won two more titles.

He was inducted into the Maryland High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997.

Thomas was 76.