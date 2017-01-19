Bishop O'Connell's 'Basketball Club' brings out the heart in hoops
Student mentors and Knights Head Coach Joe Wootten lead students with cognitive and intellectual disabilities through basketball drills and exercises as part of the school's 'Expanded Services' initiative.
WUSA 11:59 PM. EST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
'Queer Dance Party' outside Pence's home
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Bikers for Trump say they will not back down
-
Protesters plan despite death threats
-
MAGA teen goes one-on-one with anti-Trump protesters
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Man drives 'Trump Unity Bridge' in DC
-
Anti-Trump protest disrupts DC rush hour
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Groups protest on inauguration eveJan 19, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,…Jan 13, 2017, 2:46 p.m.
-
Inauguration Day Weather: Chilly and RainyJan 19, 2017, 4:06 p.m.