He calls himself a hog, but doesn't eat pork... or any meat!

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - If you've lived in the DMV for any length of time, you're familiar with the glory days of the Burgundy and Gold... when the team won 3 Super Bowls in 10 years.

Part of the reason for their success was the offensive line, the guys who protect the quarterback. They called themselves the Hogs.

This year's team wants to do them proud. They started by giving themselves the moniker, Hogs 2.0.

Center Spencer Long says, "I like the identity that we have. It's a tribute to the old, the hogs, trying to emulate the great offensive line we had in the past....We're just trying to fill some shoes."

Long is filling Jeff Bostic's shoes.

Joe Jacoby, one of 18 offensive linemen in camp in 1981, played both sides, right and left tackle. The left tackle now is Trent Williams.

Williams says his teammates are chasing the greatness of the original Hogs.

He's so serious that he's given up meat and dairy! That's right, the 6' 5" 300+ pound man has gone vegan. "just wanted to see how my body would react to it and see if it'd make me feel any better."

He says he thinks he can sustain it through the season, " the jury's still out on it this is my first time a trial run... I'm definitely going to try to see how it works out as of right now it's going good".

Niles Paul wants no part of the meatless meal plan. "Nah, nah, I couldn't do it. I couldn't do it... respect to him for it, but I need my proteins. I need my chicken. I need my beef. I need it all."

Like Niles Paul, not all the Hogs 2.0 members will be vegan, but they'd all be happy as pigs in slop if they could help lead the Burgundy and Gold back to the glory days.

Long adds, "I think we have one of the best offensive lines in the league and we just hope to carry that name."

As for Trent, he hopes to root out wins as a Hog 2.0, while doing his best to stay vegan. "I read up on it a lot before I made the transition. I really went cold turkey, said forget it I'm gonna try it..."

There was a pause, and I said "cold turkey... I see what you did there..." and then everybody chuckled.

Trent paid for members of the offensive line to join him at his gym in Houston earlier this year to work out together.

He says much as quarterbacks and receivers work in the off-season on timing, so did the Hogs 2.0.

