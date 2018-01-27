Gonzaga, PVI shine in DC vs New Jersey Classic

(Photo: Williamson, Christopher)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Gonzaga and PVI showed why they are two of the best teams in the area AND the country Saturday night.

During the NJ vs DC classic at Gonzaga high school, both WCAC squads handled business.

In the first game, Paul VI withstood a big run from Roselle Catholic, and won 65-62.

Jeremy Robinson poured in 17 points for the Panthers, while LSU commit Nazreon Reid dropped 12 points for Roselle Catholic.

Gonzaga's big push came in the 4th quarter as they were clinging to a two point lead against Immaculate Conception.

Myles Dread went up for a monster dunk but was fouled before it could go in.

The refs called it a flagrant, so Dread shot two free throws and got the ball.

The Eagles went on an 8-0 run after that and never looked back.

Dread scored 18 points and posted 10 rebounds.

