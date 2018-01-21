WUSA
Georgetown invite federal employees to watch game for free

Ashley Young, WUSA 5:44 PM. EST January 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The Georgetown Hoyas are taking full advantage of the government shutdown this week. 

Sunday afternoon, the Hoyas released a tweet saying that they are inviting all federal employees to attend their game against DePaul, Wednesday January 24th at 8:30pm.

Saturday January 20th, Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement, and as a result the government was shut down.

Georgetown took the shutdown as a chance to thank federal employees for their service. 

All federal employees that show up on gameday after 7:30pm with a valid federal ID at Window 5 of the arena, will receive two free tickets to the game. 

 

