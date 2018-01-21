Georgetown invite federal employees to watch game for free

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The Georgetown Hoyas are taking full advantage of the government shutdown this week.

Sunday afternoon, the Hoyas released a tweet saying that they are inviting all federal employees to attend their game against DePaul, Wednesday January 24th at 8:30pm.

Their doors are closed, so we have opened ours! During the government #shutdown we are inviting all federal employees to attend the @GeorgetownHoops game vs. DePaul on Wednesday for FREE! pic.twitter.com/FdDpA0BTP7 — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) January 21, 2018

Saturday January 20th, Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement, and as a result the government was shut down.

Georgetown took the shutdown as a chance to thank federal employees for their service.

All federal employees that show up on gameday after 7:30pm with a valid federal ID at Window 5 of the arena, will receive two free tickets to the game.

