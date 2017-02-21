Georgetown athletes inspire students to achieve

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - When you watch college sports, often you're seeing some of the best talent the game has to offer.

In the case of one local team, you're also watching players who inspire off the court thanks to a brand new program that encourages academic achievement through sports.

The Georgetown Hoyas aren't just a force on the court, they also provide a push for some of the younger students in the stands.

Good grades and attendance can translate into game day tickets.

It's all part of the Hoyas Achievement Program.

Georgetown's athletic department works with DC Public Schools to identify and reward students in the nation's capital.

Hoyas basketball player Akoy Agau thinks the program is great motivation.

"I think that's a very very great thing, wish I'd actually had that when I was younger. I think it gives them that extra desire to want to do better in the classroom, come watch basketball games. Some may be athletes, some may not."

We caught up with some of the lucky students at a recent game.

Those who show excellence or improvement in attendance get two tickets to a men's game.

Other schools' criteria includes improved grades.

The whole goal of the Hoyas Achievement Program is to help reduce school truancy and increase attendance.

DCPS officials acknowledge the importance of that since students can only learn if they're at school.

And Georgetown's student athletes are doing their part to make sure that happens for some of their youngest fans.

The last of four games included in the Hoyas Achievement Program is Wednesday, Feb. 22 against DePaul.

If you're interested in finding out more for your school, you can email the program here.

