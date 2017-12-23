George Washington tops Harvard 58-48

Jair Bolden #3 of the George Washington Colonials drives the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2017 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Patrick Steeves scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help George Washington beat Harvard 58-48 on Saturday.

The Colonials set season-lows for points allowed and field-goal percentage defense at .281.

Steeves and Terry Nolan Jr. combined for nine straight George Washington points to open the game and the Colonials led wire-to-wire.

George Washington took the first double-digit lead of the second half during a 10-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointer by Nolan and Yuta Watanabe, for a 47-32 lead.

The Colonials led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Jair Bolden added 14 points and Nolan finished with 10 for George Washington (7-6).

Steeves, facing his former team, was 8-of-14 shooting with four assists, two assists and one block.

Seth Towns scored 12 points for Harvard (5-7) and Chris Lewis added 10.

The Crimson went 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half.



