George Mason Women's Basketball team sets season records

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The George Mason's women's basketball team are on their way to the big dance if they keep playing the way they've started out.

They've only had 13 games, but they've already set some pretty impressive records.

These talented women have had the most non-conference wins since the 1987-1988 season.

Mason women had 7 wins in the month of November, and which was the most wins in that month in the program's history!

This is the team's longest streak since the 2009-2010 season when they won six games in a row.

Right now, they are undefeated at home with 10 wins, and that's also the most in the school's history.

If that isn't enough to get you to pay attention to these accomplished group of women, maybe the fact this is the best start to their season in 30 years!

As the leaders of the Atlantic 10 with a 12-3 record, it may be early to say, but they're definitely a team to keep an eye on in March!

