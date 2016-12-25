Five Things to Know Before the Quick Lane Bowl

Nov 26, 2016; College Park, MD; Maryland defensive backs Elijah Daniels (12) and Elisha Daniels (29) celebrate after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-13 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

By Michelle R. Martinelli

The Maryland Terrapins have one last chance to end their season with a winning record for the first time since 2014, and first-year coach DJ Durkin would love nothing more than to send his seniors out on a high note.

"Every game we play in carries a lot of weight and is an important game to our program," Durkin said earlier this month. "So this being our first bowl game together, obviously, it’s going to be big for us to go find a way to get it done and get a win and get No. 7."

The Terps will take on the Boston College Eagles (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday at 2:30 p.m., so here are a few things to know before kickoff.

1. Perry Hills is back

A big reason why the Terps struggled (so often) this season was because Hills’ suffered a shoulder injury against UCF in the beginning of the season. It kept his status almost always day-to-day, and every once in a while, a hard hit would take him out of the game.

Despite the injury, Hills owns the best completion percentage (66) in the Big Ten and threw just three interceptions this season. Plus, he’s had four weeks to rest up, and last week, Durkin said he’s healthier than he’s been in a while. If that’s the case, having him run the offense is definitely in the Terps’ best interest.

2. There’s always Ty Johnson

If Hills isn’t quite 100 percent, the sophomore running back is used to picking up the slack on offense. He leads the Terps with an average 70.4 yards per game, helping them earn the third-best rush offense in the conference. He enters the Quick Lane Bowl averaging 8.9 yards per carry and offers enormous potential for Maryland in years to come.

3. Top 10 Defense

The Terps offense will need all the help it can get — especially in keeping Hills upright — when going against one of the nation’s best defenses. That’s right — Boston College is No. 8 in the country for total defense, giving up an average 310.6 yards per game. (Maryland averages 379.5 per game.) The Eagles are led by junior defensive end Harold Landry, who racked up an incredible 15 sacks, tying him for first in the nation.

4. Boston College has been here before

Not exactly in the Quick Lane Bowl — which was officially established in 2014 — but the Eagles have played in a bowl game in Detroit before. In 2002, they dominated Toledo at Ford Field in the Motor City Bowl and came away with a 51-25 win on their way to a 9-4 finish that year.

5. A Merry Christmas, indeed

Player and coach goody bags are always interesting and fun, with bowl games routinely supplying teams with generous gifts. This year, the Quick Lane Bowl is providing players with a gift package valued at $550, including JBL headphones, a $200 Best Buy gift card and plenty of bowl game merchandise. And, of course, a custom FatHead wall decal.

And as for the coaches, Durkin and the Eagles’ Steve Addazio will receive luxurious Shinola watches from the Detroit-based company. Fancy.

BONUS: If you happen to be trekking to Detroit for the game, the Terps’ official bar/restaurant is Punch Bowl Social (1331 Broadway Street) located in Greektown, just a few blocks away from Ford Field.