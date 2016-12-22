Duke gives Allen indefinite suspension from team after trip

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Duke has suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely from the team after tripping an opponent for the third time in a year.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the suspension Thursday, saying in a brief statement that the program "needed to take further steps regarding his actions" because they "do not meet the standards of Duke basketball."
Allen picked up a technical foul for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win Wednesday night.
Allen, a preseason AP All-America selection who averages 16 points for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils (12-1), was caught tripping opponents twice last winter.
Duke doesn't play again until Dec. 31 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech.
