DMV is representing in the College Football Playoff Title game

Jan 7, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; General overall view of the 2018 CFP logo and numbers at the Atlanta Sheraton prior to the CFP National Championship.

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Monday if you are watching the College Football National Championship game, you just might see some familiar faces.

There are six players from the DMV area competing in this year's College Football Playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia.

Five of those players are on Alabama's roster.

Maybe the most notable player is DB Trevon Diggs, who is the brother of Minnesota Vikings star, Stefon Diggs.

Trevon is from Gaithersburg, MD and went to Avalon High School.

Also on Alabama's team, is QB Kyle Edwards out Springfield, VA and a graduate from Lake Braddock High School.

Another member of the Crimson Tide, LB Terrell Lewis, who is a graduate from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC.

In addition to Lewis, OL Richie Petitbon from Annapolis, Md, and a graduate from Gonzaga is also a player for the Crimson Tide.

Last but not least, DL Da'Shawn Hand from Woodbridge, VA and lone senior from the area is also on the team.

Petitbon and Hand already have national championship rings since they were on the team when Alabama won in 2015.

Will the rest of the guys finally get their ring?

Alabama is favored to win Monday night over Georgia by 4.

