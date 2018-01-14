Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images) (Photo: Laura Cavanaugh, 2014 Getty Images)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning.

Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.



