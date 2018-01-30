DeMatha High School takes over 9-Cribs

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DeMatha High School is one of the most dominant boy's basketball programs in the DC area. WUSA9 Sports went inside their locker for another edition of 9-Cribs.

RELATED: 9-Cribs: George Mason Center Natalie Butler Edition

Devin Richmond, a DeMatha guard, said he has the “best locker” in the Stags locker room. He may be right since he’s one of the smartest players on the team. Richmond held a 4.06 G.P.A this season and said he is taking school seriously.

Richmond said the Stags training room features some of the best trainers in the country. Their weight room also has several pictures of former DeMatha athletes that went on to play professionally.

This year, DeMatha carried themselves like a division one college program. The team will receive 8-10 pairs of shoes throughout the season.

Justin Geilen loved his Kyrie Irving Black history month “Equality” shoes. The Stag guard said he “supports the cause.”

© 2018 WUSA-TV