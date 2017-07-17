Deadline approaching for Kirk Cousins long term deal

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 18: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Redskins 33-31. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2012 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins have until 4 p.m. Monday to reach an agreement on a long term deal. All signs point to one not getting done and for Cousins to play a second year under the franchise tag.

The signal caller would be the first quarterback in the NFL to ever receive two consecutive franchise tags.

If he and the team can't reach an agreement on a long term contract, the 2012 draft pick will receive about $24 million in compensation.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on October 14, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, 2012 Getty Images)

Cousins enters his sixth season with the Burgundy and Gold. He took over the quarterback role after Robert Griffin III fell from grace and Head Coach Jay Gruden became a fan.

The former Michigan State standout started 32 straight games, has thrown for almost 9000 yards, won an NFC East title, started a playoff game and been selected to a Pro Bowl.





ASHBURN, VA - MAY 06: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins speaks to members of the media after a practice during the Washington Redskins rookie minicamp on May 6, 2012 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, 2012 Getty Images)

The front office has said repeatedly they'd like to get a deal done with Cousins. But they have not shown they believe he's the long term future for this team and will likely stick him with another franchise tag come the 4 p.m. deadline.

Cousins becomes a free agent again after this season. Could a third franchise tag come down the road? Let's get through this season first!

© 2017 WUSA-TV