D.C. United midfielder Ian Harkes could make national debut

CHICAGO (AP) - D.C. United midfielder Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, is among 15 players who could make their national team debuts in an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28 at Carson, California.

Acting U.S. coach Dave Sarachan announced a 30-man roster to report Wednesday to training camp.

This is the second match for the Americans since they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

The most experienced player is LA Galaxy midfielder Gyasi Zardes with 37 international appearances.

The only other players with extensive national team experience are midfielder Paul Arriola, and forwards Juan Agudelo and Jordan Morris.

The average age of the roster as of Wednesday is 24 years, 93 days, and 21 of the players are 24 and younger.

Ian Harkes, who turns 23 in March, won the 2016 Hermann Trophy as the top college player after captaining Wake Forest. He signed with Major League Soccer last January.

His father was a midfielder for D.C. United who appeared in 90 games for the U.S.

The only players on the roster not with MLS are goalkeeper Bill Hamid, who left D.C. United to join Denmark's Midtjylland last week, and forward Rubio Rubin, whose contract with Norway's Stabaek expired at the end of the 2017 season.

Other possible players making debuts include goalkeepers Alex Bono, Cody Cropper and Zack Steffen; defenders Danny Acosta, Justen Glad, Nick Lima, Ike Opara, Tim Parker and Matt Polster; midfielders Russell Canouse, Marky Delgado, Marlon Hairston and Brooks Lennon; and forward Christian Ramirez.

The U.S. likely will not play a competitive match until the June or July of 2019.

Following the resignation of Bruce Arena, Sarachan coached the U.S. for a 1-1 tie at Portugal on Nov. 14.

Acosta, Glad and Lennon and defender Tyler Adams, who made his national team debut in November, helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals of last year's Under-20 World Cup.

Europe-based players other than Hamid were not included because the game is not on a FIFA date.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland, Denmark), Cody Cropper (New England), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Danny Acosta (Salt Lake), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose), Justin Morrow (Toronto), Ike Opara (Kansas City), Tim Parker (Vancouver), Matt Polster (Chicago), Brandon Vincent (Chicago), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse (D.C.), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Marlon Hairston (Colorado), Ian Harkes (D.C.), Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Kelyn Rowe (New England), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forward: Juan Agudelo (New England), Dom Dwyer (Orlando), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota), Rubio Rubin (no team), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia)



