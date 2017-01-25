DC area sports radio personality looking for next opportunity

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Imagine being bumped from your long time job with no warning and being ok with it.

That's the situation for sports radio veteran Andy Pollin, who's no longer on the air in the DMV.

Andy Pollin became one of DC's most beloved sports radio personalities over his 25-year career in the District.

If you love the Redskins, Wizards, Nats or Caps, you probably heard him talking about them from a Rockville studio.

Pollin was with the station when it went on the air in 1992 as WTEM radio. Now ESPN 980, the company did not renew his contract and told him after he got off the air Thursday that was his last day.

"I've been in this business 39 years and I feel like I beat the odds," Pollin said. "Now that I'm in my late 50's I guess I'll have to grow up and get a real job at some point."

So far it's been a pretty good ride. That ride included an off-and-on stint with his on-air partner Steve Czaban for more than 13 years.

In a Twitter post, Czaban said he owes his entire career in sports radio to Andy and that he's sure Andy has more chapters to write in broadcasting.

Podcasting just might be that future. With more than 10,000 Twitter followers, he should have an early built-in audience.

"There might be an opportunity, I don't know, but the thing I've enjoyed most is going in and sitting behind a mic and talking sports with other people. and I'd like to do that again at another place."

Pollin's 30-plus year career in radio means he has lots of memorabilia and even more memories.

